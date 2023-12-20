Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

NYSE LIN opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

