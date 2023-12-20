LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 39,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 307.58%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at $5,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LiveWire Group by 426.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

