LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LKQ by 266.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 136,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

