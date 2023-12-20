Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,841 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 5.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Manulife Financial worth $98,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.