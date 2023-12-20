Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

