Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,733 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

