Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

