Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $304.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

