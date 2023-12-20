Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

