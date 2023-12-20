Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

