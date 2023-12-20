Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 137,076 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,194,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,743,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

