Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 17,403 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

