Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
