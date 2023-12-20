Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

