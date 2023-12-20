Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $426.68. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

