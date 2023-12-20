Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.93

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.93 and last traded at $104.93, with a volume of 254823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

