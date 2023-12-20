Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

MAMA stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.