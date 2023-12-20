Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

