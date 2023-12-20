Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $423.19 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average of $370.25.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.