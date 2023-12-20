Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.