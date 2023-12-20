Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

