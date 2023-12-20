Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

