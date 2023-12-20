McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.77. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

