McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

