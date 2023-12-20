McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys 917 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.