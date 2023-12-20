McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.