McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.35. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

