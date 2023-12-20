McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $510,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

ORLY stock opened at $964.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $941.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

