McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $568,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Performance
PAYX stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Stories
