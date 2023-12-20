McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

