Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Lam Research stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $773.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $781.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

