Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 12-Month High at $343.40

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.40 and last traded at $342.68, with a volume of 5183451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

