Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3012 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

