Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,837 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

