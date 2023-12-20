Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,950 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

AXON opened at $255.92 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $260.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,890 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

