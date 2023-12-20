Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.