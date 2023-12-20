Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 751 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $496.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

