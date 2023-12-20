Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,191,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

