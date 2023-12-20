Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

