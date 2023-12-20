Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,616 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

