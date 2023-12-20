Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 314,956 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,956 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.29% of Genius Sports worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

