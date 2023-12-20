Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 7,151 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

