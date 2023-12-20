Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

