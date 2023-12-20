Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

