National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.78

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.0 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

