National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.78

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7818 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.0 %
National Bank of Canada stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
