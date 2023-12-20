NatWest Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $12,383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,736,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.75.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

