NatWest Group plc Sells 2,332 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NatWest Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

