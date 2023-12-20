Needham & Company LLC Boosts Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $7.50

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STGW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $617.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $649.98 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

