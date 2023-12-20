Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $496.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

