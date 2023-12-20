New Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,015,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,386,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.